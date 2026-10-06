Opposition slams Vijay for riding on bullock cart with person booked by cops

TIRUPPUR: Training their guns at Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, opposition parties on Monday charged that during his road show in Dharapuram, the bullock cart in which Vijay travelled on Sunday was driven by Ashok (55) from Pottikampalayam, who was booked by the police in connection with a protest against the TVK candidates a few days ago.

Sources said, on September 26, TVK candidate P Sathyabama had planned to campaign in the Pottikampalayam area, in Dharapuram. However, locals staged a widespread protest against her campaign. They raised slogans regarding her resignation and criticised her as a traitor. Consequently, Sathyabama abandoned her campaign and left without even stepping out of the car.

The Kundadam police registered a case against 24 locals in connection with this incident. The police also registered a case against Ashok in connection with this. The DMK, AIADMK, and the public engaged in protests, insisting that no one should be arrested in connection with this matter.

Opposition parties said Ashok was an AIADMK local functionary from Pottikampalayam. In this environment, Ashok, with TVK's shawl, drove the bullock cart in which the Chief Minister was travelling on Sunday. Opposition parties claimed he was threatened to join TVK.

R S Bharathi, organising secretary of DMK, said, "If police file a case against a person, he will be a wanted one. The Chief Minister, who holds the police portfolio, has travelled with a person wanted by the police.

This is the best example of the breakdown of law and order in the state. It is a huge violation." He further questioned the police on what action they are going to take regarding the incident where the CM travelled with a wanted person.