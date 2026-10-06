Polling ends for by-elections to Madurantakam, Dharapuram constituencies in TN

The polling for the by-elections to Madurantakam and Dharapuram Assembly Constituencies in Tamil Nadu ended at 6 pm on Tuesday.

Madurantakam registered 83. 86 percent polling while Dharapuram polled 78.53 percent as per the 3 pm polling percentage announced by the EC.

An election official said the polling stations in both constituencies witnessed a steady footfall of voters across various age profiles since morning.

There were some minor technical glitches which the local election officials handled with brief delays at a few booths.

At the Thandarai polling booth in Madurantakam, voting experienced a brief pause after opposition DMK agents protested alleging that indelible ink marks had been placed on the EVM button next to the TVK candidate's "Whistle" symbol, potentially influencing voters.

Election officers quickly inspected the machine, cleared the issue, and resumed polling.

In the Vilvarayanallur polling station (Madurantakam), DMK cadres accused local police of allowing ruling TVK party workers to stand closer to the booth entrance than the distance strictly permitted under the Election Commission Model Code of Conduct.

A few polling stations experienced standard mock-poll delays early in the morning due to minor VVPAT or EVM connection glitches, but these were cleared by standby engineers before official voting gained full momentum.

Despite the isolated and brief interruptions, voter turnout surged dramatically as the day progressed, indicating a strong midday participation.

Long queues of women voters were the defining visual trends outside polling stations in both the rural and semi-urban pockets in the two constituencies.

Polling progressed peacefully under heavy local police and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) surveillance.