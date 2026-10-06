Stop arrests by Sri Lanka, says CM Vijay in letter to centre; fishers launch stir

CHENNAI/RAMANATHAPURAM: Tamil Nadu CM Vijay on Monday urged Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to intercede with Sri Lanka in order to secure the early release of 20 fishermen in custody and 270 seized fishing boats.

In a letter, the CM sought special attention saying the incidents have triggered concern and fear among coastal fishing communities who depend on fishing in the Palk Strait for their livelihood.

He pointed out that nine fishermen from Rameswaram were arrested and their mechanised boat seized by the Sri Lankan Navy on October 3. He also urged the Centre to revitalise the India-Sri Lanka Joint Working Group on Fisheries.

Meanwhile, following the arrests of nine fishermen near Neduntheevu, Rameswaram All-Mechanised Boat Fishermen Association in Rameswaram launched an indefinite strike on Monday, condemning the arrest of nine Indian fishermen by the Sri Lankan Navy and protesting the withholding of fishing tokens and subsidised diesel by the Tamil Nadu Fisheries Department.

On the resolution adopted at the meeting chaired by association president, VP Jesuraja, said that the fishermen urged the TN government to exert diplomatic pressure on the Centre to secure the immediate release of the arrested fishermen and the seized boat. He also reiterated their demand for a permanent solution to the long-standing fishing dispute in the Palk Bay.

The fishermen also sought immediate compensation for 47 mechanised boats that were either seized by the Sri Lankan Navy or left out of previous relief packages since 2025.

The association also objected to the Fisheries Department’s restrictions on boats that have undergone structural modifications.

Fishermen said several mechanised wooden boats operating from Rameswaram for more than four decades had suffered extensive wear and tear, prompting owners to reinforce their hulls with fibreglass to improve safety.