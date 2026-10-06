Three ex-drivers held for aiding Veeramani

CHENNAI: Three former drivers of Gem Granites chairman R Veeramani (84) were arrested on Monday, as part of the investigation into five Pocso and sexual offence cases against him, for allegedly aiding him in sexually assaulting minor girls. With this, the number of arrests in these cases have gone up to seven.

The drivers were identified as Lasar, Parthiban, and Babu. Investigations revealed the three had allegedly brought minor girls to Veeramani and assisted him in the offences. While Lasar had been working for 23 years, Babu had been working for eight years, the police said.

The searches conducted at their homes led to the seizure of eight mobile phones and 55 documents, police said. “The trio were arrested in connection with the five cases already filed so far. So no fresh FIR has been registered,” a senior police officer told TNIE.