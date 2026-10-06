Tiruppur dyeing units in crisis as raw material prices go up

TIRUPPUR: Dyeing units in Tiruppur are staring at a crisis as the price of dyes and chemicals used in knitwear processing has increased by over 100%.

P Gandhirajan of Dyers Association of Tiruppur (DAT), said, "At present, around 460 dyeing units and 50 bleaching units are operating in Tiruppur. The combined daily production capacity is around 2,800 tonnes, while the daily dyeing charges are estimated at around `16.8 crore. More than 50,000 workers are employed in these dyeing and bleaching units. In recent months, the prices of dyes and chemicals have increased over 100%.

The units are also facing a shortage of dyes, with supplies reportedly unavailable even at higher prices. This shortage and price rise can be attributed to the fact that raw materials used in the manufacture of dyes are being exported from India to neighbouring countries.”

“The situation has made it difficult for dyeing units to complete existing job-work orders and accept new orders. As a result, both the domestic and export trade of knitwear are being affected. The centre and the state government must intervene immediately and take steps to prevent further increases in the prices of dyes and chemicals and bring them under control."