TVK rolls out ‘Annan Seer’ for brides, caps income eligibility at Rs 2.5 lakh

CHENNAI: The state government on Monday accorded administrative and financial sanction for implementing the ‘Annan Seer’ scheme, under which brides from families with an annual income of up to Rs 2.5 lakh will receive an eight-gram, 22-carat gold coin and a silk saree.

The TVK in its election manifesto had promised the said marriage assistance to families with an annual income of up to Rs 5 lakh.

According to the government order (G.O.), the government has allocated Rs 812 crore for implementing the scheme in the current financial year.

The scheme was announced by the TVK government in its maiden budget presented by Finance Minister N Marie Wilson on August 5.

According to the G.O., the scheme will apply to eligible brides belonging to Tamil Nadu who get married in the state from October 5, the date of issue of the G.O.. Applications will be received online.

The gold coins and silk sarees will be procured through open tenders in accordance with the Tamil Nadu Transparency in Tenders Act and Rules. The procurement price of the gold coin will be based on the rate determined by the India Bullion and Jewellers Association on the morning of the day the purchase order is issued.

The GO said the scheme to promote welfare of women was proposed as part of the government’s vision document. In Tamil tradition, the ‘seer’ (gift) given by an elder brother during a wedding is considered a symbol of love, affection, protection and responsibility. Around 5 lakh marriages take place in Tamil Nadu every year, it added.