Waste burning mars 2,500-year-old Tamil Nadu megalithic site

CHENNAI: Despite a recent National Green Tribunal (NGT) order directing authorities to keep solid waste out of ecologically sensitive areas in Perumbakkam, the local panchayat is allegedly dumping and burning municipal waste inside the more than 2,500-year-old protected megalithic site and along the Perumbakkam reserve forest, raising concerns over damage to archaeological remains and the risk of forest fires.
Residents and environmental activists said the Perumbakkam panchayat has been using open spaces along the forest and archaeological site to dispose of waste, with garbage being set on fire periodically. The burning of waste close to vegetation has also raised fears of fire spreading into the reserve forest, particularly during dry conditions.
The southern bench of the NGT, in its September 22 order, had made it clear that the protected megalithic cists and cairns at Perumbakkam cannot be subjected to waste-management or other activities contrary to law.
ASI issued notice in 2025 over dumping of garbage
The 157.31-acre protected area covers government and reserve forest land, and the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has stated that parts of the proposed waste facility fell within the prohibited and regulated areas.
The tribunal also recorded that the ASI had issued a stop notice in January 2025 after detecting unauthorised dumping of waste and construction debris, followed by a show-cause notice to the authorities. A joint inspection subsequently found the proposed garbage-dump unit within the prohibited area and directed the removal of the remaining waste and debris.
Environmental activist and local resident Geo Damin said the latest dumping appeared to be occurring very close to the location where an earlier dump yard had been shut following intervention by the archaeology department. According to him, waste is now being dumped and burnt at multiple points along the road adjoining the forest.
Stating that the absence of a proper waste-management facility appeared to be driving the practice, he added, “The local authorities do not have a waste-management facility. The open spaces around the forest and archaeological site are being treated as available land.”
The NGT itself noted that Perumbakkam panchayat generates nearly 40 tonnes of solid waste every day. It directed the Chengalpattu collector to identify a suitable alternative facility and ordered strict compliance with waste-management directions.
When contacted, TNPCB chairman Anurag Mishra and Sushanta Kumar Kar, superintending archaeologist, Chennai Circle, told TNIE that their teams will inspect the locations and necessary action would be initiated.
ASI stop notice in 2025
ASI had issued a show cause and stop notice in January 2025 after detecting dumping of waste and debris at the Perum-bakkam site