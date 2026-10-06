Waste burning mars 2,500-year-old Tamil Nadu megalithic site

CHENNAI: Despite a recent National Green Tribunal (NGT) order directing authorities to keep solid waste out of ecologically sensitive areas in Perumbakkam, the local panchayat is allegedly dumping and burning municipal waste inside the more than 2,500-year-old protected megalithic site and along the Perumbakkam reserve forest, raising concerns over damage to archaeological remains and the risk of forest fires.

Residents and environmental activists said the Perumbakkam panchayat has been using open spaces along the forest and archaeological site to dispose of waste, with garbage being set on fire periodically. The burning of waste close to vegetation has also raised fears of fire spreading into the reserve forest, particularly during dry conditions.

The southern bench of the NGT, in its September 22 order, had made it clear that the protected megalithic cists and cairns at Perumbakkam cannot be subjected to waste-management or other activities contrary to law.

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The 157.31-acre protected area covers government and reserve forest land, and the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has stated that parts of the proposed waste facility fell within the prohibited and regulated areas.