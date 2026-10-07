Be ready to quit on October 9, DMK tells Aadhav Arjuna

CHENNAI: On the day of polling, TVK’s Madurantakam candidate Maragatham Kumaravel challenged the opposition parties to prove their allegations that her party had indulged in distributing money to voters, while DMK candidate I Paranthamen expressed confidence that Madurantakam would repeat the history of his party winning bypolls when the AIADMK was in power.

Talking to reporters while inspecting polling booths in the constituency, Maragatham dismissed the allegations of vote-buying as a “fabricated story” being spread by opposition parties.

“TVK’s policy is to provide a corruption-free and clean administration. How can people like us give money for votes? We have not given even one rupee. If you say we have given money somewhere, prove it,” she said.

Meanwhile, DMK candidate I Paranthamen expressed confidence that the people of Madurantakam would vote in favour of the DMK and invoked the DMK’s past record in bye-elections. “The people of Madurantakam are waiting to give the DMK good news, you can see it in their faces,” he said.

Turning to Aadhav Arjuna’s earlier challenge that he would resign his party position if the DMK wins the Madurantakam bypoll, Paranthamen said, “Tell him to keep his resignation letter ready on October 9.”