Cover-up attempt being probed in Veeramani case, police tell court

CHENNAI: The police have informed the Madras High Court that the special investigation team (SIT) is probing allegations of cover-up in the sexual assault complaints against Gem Granites chairman R Veeramani. It also informed the court that more victims are coming forward with complaints of child sexual assault and the SIT is looking into the larger angle and important issues.

Additional public prosecutor (APP) Arun Anbumani made the submission before Justice V Lakshminarayanan on Tuesday during the hearing of the petition filed by Tulir Charitable Trust, an NGO working for the welfare of victims of child sexual assault. The NGO prayed for action to remove the video recording of the child sexual exploitation and abuse material (CSEAM) and images and prevent the media and other platforms from further publication and broadcast.

“In fact, there is an allegation to that effect (cover-up) and the materials also point to it to certain extent; we are taking action,” the APP said. When the judge pointedly asked about suppression of the crime, the APP replied, “We are looking into all angles.”

He stated the police under the current government came to know of the child sexual assault case only after the special court for Pocso Act cases ordered further investigation and not through media reports. “All credit to the judge (Padma, of special court); but for her, this would have been given a silent burial. Nobody would have known about it. Immediately, we swung into action,” the APP said.