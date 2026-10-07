DMK spokesperson calls Rahul Gandhi 'duplicitous' over silence on TN voter deletions amid SIR campaign

The DMK has launched a sharp attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, questioning his “silence” over alleged deletions from Tamil Nadu’s electoral rolls during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR).

DMK spokesperson Saravanan Annadurai, in a post on X on Tuesday, questioned Gandhi’s position on the electoral roll revision exercise and accused him of “adopting inconsistent positions” on the issue.

Annadurai asked why alleged voter deletions in Tamil Nadu had not received the same attention from Gandhi as the broader Opposition campaign against the Election Commission.

His remarks came a day after INDIA bloc leaders, including Gandhi and Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, marched from Parliament towards the Election Commission office in Delhi, demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over the SIR exercise.

The DMK has alleged that millions of voters were removed from Tamil Nadu’s electoral rolls during the SIR process.

Annadurai also sought an explanation from Gandhi over why he had not publicly endorsed a statement attributed to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge that state governments elected after the SIR exercise should be dissolved.

“Why is he not endorsing Kharge jis statement that all State Governments elected after SIR should be dissolved?” Annadurai asked.

He further questioned whether Gandhi had refrained from raising the issue in Tamil Nadu because he was “afraid of @actorvijay”.

Annadurai also described Gandhi as a “duplicitous man” and ended his post with the remark, “Once a skunk, always a skunk”.

The remarks come amid a widening rift between the DMK and Congress. Following the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, the two parties ended their decades-old alliance, with the Congress severing ties with the DMK and backing actor Vijay's TVK to form the government.

(With inputs from PTI)