Nurses halt stir, Opposition flays government over police action

CHENNAI: DMK president MK Stalin, Leader of Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss and AMMK general secretary TTV Dhinakaran condemned the police action against nurses protesting for permanent employment, job security and equal pay for equal work. The parties accused the government of using force instead of holding talks with the protesters.
Meanwhile, the protesting nurses temporarily withdrew their protest after the state government assured them their demands would be considered. The protesters decided to take their next course of action after November 3.
“Before being in power, they went to the protest site and extended support; during the elections, they promised permanent employment; after coming to power, police action has been taken when the same demand is raised,” Stalin said in a statement. He alleged nurses were arrested after being taken away under the pretext of holding talks with their representatives.
He also alleged electricity was disconnected at the protest site and that nurses continued their agitation using mobile phone torchlights before being forcibly arrested during the night.
Palaniswami termed the police action the “height of cruelty” and questioned how Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay could justify a “fascist” action against nurses involved in saving lives. “Is making an assurance before coming to power and doing the opposite after assuming office the change you promised?” Palaniswami asked.
PMK president Anbumani said the nurses had been receiving low wages despite serving for several years and were seeking implementation of the TVK’s election promise to make temporary employees with more than five years of service permanent.
Dhinakaran termed the arrests as “blatant abuse of power” and alleged nurses who were on hunger strike near Rajarathinam Stadium in Egmore were forcibly taken into custody overnight. He alleged that the government had removed the tents and forcibly dragged protesters, causing injuries.MMK president MH Jawahirullah and Tamilaga Vazhvurimai Katchi leader T Velmurugan also condemned the arrest.