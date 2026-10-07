Nurses halt stir, Opposition flays government over police action

CHENNAI: DMK president MK Stalin, Leader of Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss and AMMK general secretary TTV Dhinakaran condemned the police action against nurses protesting for permanent employment, job security and equal pay for equal work. The parties accused the government of using force instead of holding talks with the protesters.

Meanwhile, the protesting nurses temporarily withdrew their protest after the state government assured them their demands would be considered. The protesters decided to take their next course of action after November 3.

“Before being in power, they went to the protest site and extended support; during the elections, they promised permanent employment; after coming to power, police action has been taken when the same demand is raised,” Stalin said in a statement. He alleged nurses were arrested after being taken away under the pretext of holding talks with their representatives.

He also alleged electricity was disconnected at the protest site and that nurses continued their agitation using mobile phone torchlights before being forcibly arrested during the night.