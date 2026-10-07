Plastic waste piles up in Yercaud, situation worsens during holidays

SALEM: Plastic waste is becoming a growing environmental concern in Yercaud, with residents and forest department officials warning that discarded water bottles, food wrappers, covers and plastic cutlery are piling up across the hill station despite the ban on several single-use plastic items. The problem is particularly severe during weekends and holidays, when tourist footfall increases and the town generates nearly two tonnes of waste a day, twice than regular days.

Residents said the increased use of packaged drinking water, food packaging and other plastic items has added to the waste generated in the hill station. Inadequate waste segregation, limited collection facilities and poor enforcement of the plastic ban have made it difficult to control the problem, they said.

Plastic waste is frequently found around Ondikadai, Boat House, Nagalur Road and Manjakuttai, residents said.