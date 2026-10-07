POCSO case stayed with AVS despite child-related mandate, raises questions over police handling

CHENNAI: On October 7, 2025, the Anti-Vice Squad (AVS) of the Central Crime Branch (CCB), Greater Chennai Police, registered a case against Gem Granites chairman R Veeramani, after a child rights activist approached them with a pen drive containing a video purportedly showing Veeramani sexually assaulting a minor girl. A few months later on February 20, 2026, a closure report was filed before the Special Court for Pocso Cases.

Today, a year since the first FIR was registered, questions arise on the handling of the case which has gained national attention. Activists and officers point out concerns have emerged on the decades-old system that allowed the perpetrator to continue abusing minors, as one of the victims claimed she was abused as early as the late 1980s.

The police have identified the victim in the first FIR and registered four more new cases so far, including a case of suicide that happened in 2004 based on the mother’s complaint, and others based on complaints by mothers and the victims. A few more complaints have been received by the SIT probing the first case while senior police officers, including the then police commissioner, were transferred and placed in the waiting list.

As many as seven people, including Veeramani and his associates, were arrested on August 29. Four employees have also been arrested for aiding the heinous crime. Though the crime was happening for decades, much of the action was taken only in the last six weeks.