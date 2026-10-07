Retired Air Force officer killed, two injured after boulder falls on car in Nilgiris’ Burliyar

NILGIRIS: A 64-year-old retired Air Force officer was killed and two women, including his wife, were injured after a huge boulder fell onto their car near Burliyar on the Coonoor–Mettupalayam hill road on Wednesday morning.

Several parts of the Nilgiris, including the Burliyar area, have been witnessing incessant rain over the past few days. Due to the wet conditions, a boulder reportedly slipped from the hillside and fell onto the car.

The deceased has been identified as B. Krishnamurthy, a resident of Jagathala near Ooty. The incident occurred around 9.15 a.m., about 500 metres from Burliyar, when Krishnamurthy and his family members and relatives were travelling to Mettupalayam in a car bearing registration number TN 43 L 5832.

Krishnamurthy, who was seated on the left side of the back seat, sustained severe injuries in the impact. He was rushed to the Mettupalayam Government Hospital but died on the way. Doctors who examined him declared him brought dead.

His wife, K. Devagi (60), suffered a fracture, while their relative Chinthamani (68), a resident of Manjoor, sustained a head injury. Krishnamurthy’s son Karthik (30), who was driving the car, and another relative, Indira (61), escaped unhurt.

Devagi and Chinthamani are undergoing treatment at a private hospital near Saibaba Colony in Coimbatore.

The Mettupalayam police have registered a case and further investigation is under way.