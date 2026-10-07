Sathyabama faces heat over ‘Rs 31 crore spent in April’ clip

TIRUPPUR: A video of TVK candidate P Sathyabama, purportedly claiming she had spent Rs 31 crore during the Assembly election held in April and the AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami “had not given her a single paisa”, went viral on Tuesday.

She was also heard saying Rs 14 lakh was spent on accommodation for party functionaries during the current bypoll. Though Sathyabama denied the charges by saying the video was doctored, opposition parties have demanded the election commission conduct a proper inquiry and disqualify her.

Addressing reporters after casting her vote at a booth in Madhukampalayam, she said, “That video was generated using AI. I will lodge a complaint with the election commission.”

The DMK has lodged a complaint with Chief Electoral Officer Archana Patnaik seeking an immediate inquiry into alleged undisclosed election expenditure by Sathyabama in the constituency.