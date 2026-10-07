Three months after NCSC direction, 340 Theerthakadu Dalits not given patta yet

MADURAI: Nearly three months have passed since the National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) directed the Madurai district administration to ensure basic amenities to 340 families of Theerthakadu, a Dalit settlement.

But the families are still waiting for their house patta.

Only July 2, the NCSC issued a second notice to Madurai Collector Nishanth Krishna, as its earlier notice in March was not acted upon. TNIE reported the issue on July 6.

Over the last three months, officials from the Adi Dravidar Welfare and Revenue departments have conducted surveys and enquiries in the hamlet. However, pattas have been issued to only 68 families.

M Thangapandian , office bearer of Theerthakadu SC Residents Protection

Welfare Association said “More than 600 people have been living here since 1982. Issuing pattas would pave the way for authorities to provide electricity connections and other basic amenities, including drinking water and sanitation in the settlement.”

Speaking to TNIE, a senior official from the Adi Dravidar Welfare Department said 68 families have been issued e-pattas for 1.25 cents each, while the remaining 340 families were yet to receive pattas.

“Officials of the Revenue Department completed a survey of the area and submitted a report to the DRO. Each eligible family will be allotted 1.25 cents,” he said. District Revenue Officer Anbalagan told TNIE that pattas would soon be issued.