Voter turnout dips; Madurantakam records 86.26%, Dharapuram 80.3%

CHENNAI/TIRUPPUR: The Madurantakam (SC) and Dharapuram (SC) Assembly constituencies recorded a lower voter turnout in the bye-election, compared to the Assembly poll held just five months ago.
According to the ECI website at 9 pm on Tuesday, the approximate voter turnout in Madurantakam stood at 86.26%, while it was 80.30% in Dharapuram constituency. This is in stark contrast with the 93.22% and 89.89% respectively, recorded in the two constituencies in April.
Though a few hundred new voters have been added in the past five months, the difference in voter turnout is significant this time with around 7% lesser voter turnout in Madurantakam and around 9.5% lesser in Dharapuram. By and large, the bye-election passed off peacefully except for a few stray incidents.
In Dharapuram, polling was temporarily halted at a booth in Kottapulipalayam after the EVM developed a technical glitch. In another incident in Dharapuram constituency, a woman booth-level official assigned to apply indelible ink was replaced following an allegation that she misled an elderly voter into voting for TVK.
When G Saithoon Beevi (82) of Chokkanathapalayam in Kolinjivadi reached booth 137, the official offered assistance. Though Beevi asked for the ‘Rising Sun’ symbol, the official allegedly showed her the second button bearing the ‘Whistle’ symbol. The voter, however, voted for the ‘Rising Sun’.
Following a demand by DMK agents for an inquiry, the polling was halted for an hour. Returning officer A Felix Raja rushed to the booth, conducted an inquiry, and replaced the official with another. “The surveillance camera footage will be examined, a proper inquiry will be conducted, and action will be taken against the official,” Felix Raja told TNIE. The DMK also filed a petition with the RO seeking investigation into the matter.
Meanwhile, DMK candidate S Suganya expressed confidence about her victory, saying, “People are very disappointed with the TVK regime. They have begun to feel the ‘Dravidian Model’ governance should return.”
AIADMK candidate K Banumathi said, “Dharapuram has always been an AIADMK stronghold. The people will teach the TVK candidate a fitting lesson over her betrayal.” CPI candidate P Lakshmanan alleged in some parts of the constituency, parties were distributing money to voters.
In Madurantakam, the EVM malfunctioned in one booth, and it was set right later. The candidates fielded by AIADMK, DMK, TVK and CPM did not cast their votes in Madurantakam since they don’t have votes in that constituency.
AIADMK candidate Kanitha Sampath said, “Dharma will win in this by-election because the people will not support betrayal.”
TVK candidate Maragatham Kumaravel said, “The schemes of the TVK government have reached all, particularly the women. The people would vote for good governance being delivered by Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay.”
Meanwhile, first-time voters who turned up to exercise their franchise in Madurantakam were jubilant. Anita, a first-time voter, said she liked the performance of the TVK government. Tabassum Fathima said she supports the TVK government for its initiatives for women’s welfare and safety, including the expansion of free bus travel for women and the gold ring scheme for newborns and Annan Seer.