Voter turnout dips; Madurantakam records 86.26%, Dharapuram 80.3%

CHENNAI/TIRUPPUR: The Madurantakam (SC) and Dharapuram (SC) Assembly constituencies recorded a lower voter turnout in the bye-election, compared to the Assembly poll held just five months ago.

According to the ECI website at 9 pm on Tuesday, the approximate voter turnout in Madurantakam stood at 86.26%, while it was 80.30% in Dharapuram constituency. This is in stark contrast with the 93.22% and 89.89% respectively, recorded in the two constituencies in April.

Though a few hundred new voters have been added in the past five months, the difference in voter turnout is significant this time with around 7% lesser voter turnout in Madurantakam and around 9.5% lesser in Dharapuram. By and large, the bye-election passed off peacefully except for a few stray incidents.

In Dharapuram, polling was temporarily halted at a booth in Kottapulipalayam after the EVM developed a technical glitch. In another incident in Dharapuram constituency, a woman booth-level official assigned to apply indelible ink was replaced following an allegation that she misled an elderly voter into voting for TVK.

When G Saithoon Beevi (82) of Chokkanathapalayam in Kolinjivadi reached booth 137, the official offered assistance. Though Beevi asked for the ‘Rising Sun’ symbol, the official allegedly showed her the second button bearing the ‘Whistle’ symbol. The voter, however, voted for the ‘Rising Sun’.