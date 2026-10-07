Woman kills two kids, dies by suicide near Sivagiri

TENKASI: A 29-year-old woman allegedly killed her two children and died by suicide at their house near Sivagiri in Tenkasi on Monday night, following a family dispute.

The deceased were K Mariammal, wife of M Kalipandi (32), and their sons Kabineswaran (5) and Rabineswaran (4). Kalipandi, a painter, and Mariammal had been married for six years and lived in Vadakku Chathiram village. Sources added that Kalipandi was allegedly addicted to alcohol, which resulted in frequent quarrels in the family.

According to sources, the incident occurred during the Purattasi festival at the Kaliamman temple in the village. Mariammal had taken her children to the temple on Monday night. Kalipandi allegedly reached the temple in an inebriated condition and argued with Mariammal. Upset over the incident, Mariammal returned home with the children and allegedly locked the house from inside and died by suicide after trying to kill her sons.

Hearing the children screaming, neighbours rushed to the house, broke open the door and found the children battling for life.

The two boys, who had suffered severe burn injuries, were initially admitted to Sivagiri Government Hospital and later shifted to the Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital (TvMCH). However, both succumbed to their injuries on Tuesday morning.

(To overcome suicidal thoughts contact helpline 104 or 044-24640050)