CM Vijay opens Aavin’s central milk testing lab

CHENNAI: Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Wednesday inaugurated Aavin’s state central laboratory at the dairy complex in Madhavaram. The chief minister also inspected the operations of the Madhavaram dairy and reviewed ongoing construction of a new dairy at the complex, before visiting the Perambur MLA office, where he received petitions from members of the public.

According to an official release, the laboratory was established at a cost of Rs 2.2 crore. The laboratory has been designed to conduct all quality tests required by Aavin and district cooperative milk producers’ unions. It will also conduct drinking water tests in accordance with the standards prescribed by BIS and FSSAI. Wastewater tests will be conducted in accordance with the regulations of the TNPCB.

Vijay also reviewed the construction work on a new Rs 152.3-cr dairy with a milk-handling capacity of seven lakh litres/day.