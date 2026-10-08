Does omission of property info amount to undue influence on voters: Madras HC in CM Vijay case

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has questioned whether non-disclosure of assets worth Rs 30 crore in the affidavit accompanying the nomination papers of Chief Minister and TVK chief C Joseph Vijay vitiates his victory in the April polls and if that’s good enough reason to set aside his victory.

“How does suppression of properties amount to undue influence on the voters? Will non-disclosure of Rs 30 crore in the affidavit amount to undue influence and so that the victory has to be set aside,” asked Justice V Lakshminarayanan, and added that Vijay has declared Rs 600 crore in the affidavit.

The queries were raised on Wednesday during the arguments on the petition filed by Vijay praying for rejecting the election plea filed against his victory in Perambur constituency in the April 2026 polls. When the counsel for the election petitioners, NC Ashok Kumar, stated that one bungalow was left out in the affidavit, the judge wondered if Vijay, being a superstar, could know about all his properties.