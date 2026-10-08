Madras HC directs denial of FCRA registration for outfits engaged in conversion

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has held that Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) registration status is a privilege and not a right, and religious organisations engaged in conversion must be denied that registration.

Only those organisations whose activities would not affect the nation’s secular fabric and social amity are entitled to FCRA registration, a bench of Justices GR Swaminathan and MD Sumathi said.

The HC made the observation while dismissing an appeal filed by Kanzeon Public Charitable Trust against denial of FCRA registration to it last year for not correctly identifying its nature as a religious organisation. The court, however, clarified that it was not accusing the trust of having any conversion agenda.

The judges explained how foreign contribution may destabilise the social order if one religious group gains dominance. They referred to the recent friction between Christians and Muslims in Kerala and said, “If foreign funds are allowed inside to facilitate conversion activities, the nation’s sovereignty would be imperilled.

We specifically highlight the issue of conversion because radical Christian institutions are notorious for indulging in such activities.” The judges cited Section 12(4)(a)(ii) of FCRA, 2010, which prevents organisations prosecuted or convicted for indulging in religious conversion from availing of FCRA registration.