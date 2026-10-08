Murder convict who jumped parole arrested a year later from Cuddalore

CHENNAI: A 38-year-old murder convict, who failed to return to Puzhal Central Prison after being released on 20 days’ parole last year and remained absconding for a year, was arrested and remanded in judicial custody on Wednesday.

The police identified the accused as Manikandan of Vaidhyanathapuram near Thittakudi in Cuddalore district. He was arrested in connection with a 2012 murder case registered by Teynampet police and was later sentenced to life imprisonment. He had been lodged in Puzhal prison since 2022.

According to the police, Manikandan was granted 20 days’ prison leave following an order of the Madras High Court to visit his hometown. His parole expired on October 12 last year, but he failed to return and went into hiding.

Based on a complaint from the prison administration, the Puzhal police registered a case and launched a search for him. The police said he travelled to Kerala and worked as a construction worker while evading arrest. After a year-long search, the police received information that he had returned to his hometown and secured him.

He was produced before the Madhavaram court and remanded in judicial custody before being lodged again in Puzhal prison.