Police file status report, say substantial progress made in Veeramani case

CHENNAI: Police have informed the Madras High Court that the special investigation team (SIT) has made substantial progress in the probe into the sexual assault cases against Gem Granites chairman R Veeramani. State Public Prosecutor R John Sathyan made the submission before Justice V Lakshminarayanan on Wednesday when the petitions, filed by YouTuber Varaaki and advocate ML Ravi, seeking a CBI probe into the case came up for hearing.

Advocate Rajkumar Pandian, representing Varaaki, submitted that his client appeared before the SIT, as directed by the court, on October 1 and 6 and handed over certain materials regarding the attempt to cover up the child sexual assault and some other activities of certain officials. The state PP said,

The angles indicated by the writ petitioner are also being investigated.” Substantial progress has been made in the probe into the sexual assault of children, he added. He filed a status report on the investigations in the court and sought 10 days’ time for further probe into the issues raised by the YouTuber.

Directing the Registry to keep the status report in safe custody, the judge adjourned the hearing to October 26. He also stressed that the SIT shall be given ‘breathing time’ to look into all the angles of the offence.

The judge asked if the probe should be handed over to ‘Mossad’ if the petitioners do not repose faith in the state police.