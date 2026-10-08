Take action, CM sir! Stalin takes dig at Vijay over law and order

CHENNAI: DMK president MK Stalin on Wednesday criticised the government over a series of murders and other violent incidents reported in the last 24 hours, alleging that law and order has deteriorated and that people are being forced to live in fear.

The former CM listed several incidents, including the murder of 19-year-old Sathiyaseelan in Chennai’s Mylapore; the killing of a father in Tiruttani for filing a police complaint against a man who harassed his 17-year-old daughter; and the murder of an elderly woman, Janabai, at her house in Salem for jewels.

“Take action, CM sir,” he said in a statement, taking a dig at Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay. Stalin said the state is witnessing a spate of murders “to an extent that surpasses power cuts” under the TVK government.

“North, south, west and the capital — crime incidents are rampant. Whether it’s broad daylight or midnight, Tamil Nadu is drenched in blood,” Stalin said. Questioning the functioning of the police, Stalin asked whether patrolling is being carried out and whether the police are monitoring known offenders. He urged the CM to take action instead of offering excuses.