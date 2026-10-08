Tamil Nadu drugs control department to clamp down on overcharging of medicines by hospitals

CHENNAI: Following reports that medicines, medical devices and consumables bought by hospitals at discounted rates are billed to in-patients at or around the printed maximum retail price (MRP), the Directorate of Drugs Control has asked drugs inspectors to inspect selected hospitals and their attached retail pharmacies.

In a communication dated October 1 to assistant directors of drugs control, S Gurubharathi, joint director of Drugs Control and Controlling Authority-cum-Licensing Authority, said inspectors must verify purchase invoices, procurement prices, MRP, sale prices and billing and initiate action if any contravention is found.

Officers have been asked to check the printed MRP of certain medicines supplied through hospitals and the related stock records, with particular attention to high-value medicines and injections.

Any significant variation, suspected overcharging, discrepancy in records, or violation of pricing and labelling provisions must be properly recorded and backed by relevant documents.

Inspections must be completed on priority, and a consolidated report submitted to the directorate, the communication said.

Where a pricing contravention is found, action will be initiated under the Drugs (Prices Control) Order (2013), Gurubharathi said. The action-taken report, along with supporting documents, must be sent to the directorate for further action, the order stated.