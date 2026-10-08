Tamil Nadu government starts issuing sale deeds to housing beneficiaries

CHENNAI: The four-decade-long wait of the families who were allotted housing plots under the state-implemented, World Bank-financed Madras Urban Development Project (MUDP) and Tamil Nadu Urban Development Project (TNUDP) has ended as the government has started issuing sale deeds to the beneficiaries.

Speaking to TNIE, P Ramana Saraswathi, MD of the Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board (TNUHDB), said 700 to 800 applications had remained pending for the past four years without any enquiries or action being taken.

“As of the end of September, 192 allottees had been given dates and times for the enquiries. We have set a target of enquiring at least five to six applications a week, so that the eligible allottees could be issued sale deeds,” she said, adding, “Sale deeds have now been issued to some of the allottees.”

The move follows TNIE’s detailed report, ‘Four decades on, TN housing scheme beneficiaries await promised sale deed’, published on August 24. The report highlighted how beneficiaries of the MUDP and TNUDP schemes, including those in project areas such as Shastri Nagar and Kandapillai Street in Perambur, had been struggling for more than four decades to obtain the promised sale deeds. It also noted how even the allottees who completed their hire-purchase payments were made to wait for the document.