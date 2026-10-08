Tamil Nadu service PG doctors unhappy with temporary postings

CHENNAI: Service PG doctors have opposed the temporary posting orders issued by the Director of Medical Education and Research (DME), saying they were posted without counselling, unlike in previous years and that this arrangement is causing them hardship. However, the DME said the arrangement was made to ensure that doctors receive their salary without delay.

Service PG doctors said usually after completing their PG course, they are given regular postings following counselling. But this time even doctors who are yet to complete their course have been ordered to report immediately.

“Our practical examination started on September 28 and is still going on. Meanwhile, DME issued an order asking us to report to the posted institution immediately. It is not possible when doctors are preparing for practical exams. Since it is a temporary posting, we do not know when the permanent posting will be made. We cannot completely relocate from our current place for a temporary posting. This is causing us unnecessary hardship,” a service PG doctor studying in Chennai said.

Another service PG doctor said many doctors have to travel to other districts to join immediately. Several colleges have also started relieving PG doctors. Doctors also alleged that postings were not based on service seniority this time.