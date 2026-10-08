Tenders floated to install 1.77 crore smart meters in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Corporation Limited (TNPDCL) has floated e-tenders in seven packages for the installation of 1.77 crore smart meters across municipal corporation areas under the centre’s Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS).

The tenders seek to appoint Advanced Metering Infrastructure Service Providers (AMISP) under the Total Expenditure (TOTEX) model. The smart meters will cover all low-tension (LT) consumers, except government buildings, agricultural and hut services.

According to a senior TNPDCL official, the Chennai region has been divided into two packages, while the remaining 23 municipal corporations have been grouped into five packages.

“Six corporations including Kancheepuram, Villupuram, Vellore and Tiruvannamalai will form one package, while five corporations including Erode and Karur will form another. Tiruchy and Thanjavur will constitute another package, while Madurai and Tirunelveli will form one more package,” the official told TNIE.

In the Chennai region, 56.85 lakh smart meters are proposed to be installed. Around 1.29 lakh smart meters have already been installed in T Nagar under the Smart City Mission.