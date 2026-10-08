Thoothukudi Farmers unleash hounds to wage war on crop-raiding hogs

THOOTHUKUDI: When sprays, fences, and official advice failed to keep feral pigs away, farmers in Thoothukudi and Virudhunagar districts have turned to man’s best friend. Packs of native hunting dogs—Kanni, Chippiparai, Rajapalayam and Kombai—brought in to chase down and kill the animals ravaging their fields.

Farmers cultivating short-term crops in the rainfed tracts of Kovilpatti, Kayathar, Ottapidaram, Ettayapuram, Vilathikulam and Pudur, besides paddy farmers in Srivaikuntam and Karungulam, are facing a severe threat from the pig menace.

Huge herds of feral pigs, believed to be domestic country breeds, enter paddy fields and maize and millet farms at night, particularly during the northeast monsoon season, and ravage crops, causing substantial economic losses. Maize fields are among their favourite targets.

The forest department had suggested several biological and preventive measures to keep the animals at bay. However, farmers say these measures failed to provide relief.

“The spraying of biological repellents around the farm did not yield the desired results, and we are not paid compensation for crop damage. Hence, we are forced to kill them,” said a farmer wishing anonymity.