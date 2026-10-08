TNPDCL floats tender to procure 4,500 MW to meet peak demand

CHENNAI: With the power demand rising across the state, the Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Corporation Limited (TNPDCL) has invited e-tenders for emergency procurement of 4,500 MW to meet peak-hour demand between October 12 and 31. According to the tender notification accessed by TNIE, the utility plans to buy 1,500 MW between midnight and 2 am, and 3,000 MW from 6 pm to midnight.

Electricity Minister CTR Nirmal Kumar said Tamil Nadu was not receiving 3,000 MW expected from the central grid, while the state’s peak demand has risen by about 3,000 MW compared to last year. “The increase in peak-hour demand and the shortfall in power from the central pool have necessitated short-term procurement,” he said.

Speaking to reporters after a consultation meeting on the state’s rooftop solar programme and green energy initiatives at Kalaivanar Arangam in Chennai, he said demand is expected to remain high in the coming months and the government would continue to procure power through various means. Even if all thermal power stations operated at full capacity, they could meet only around 4,000 MW of the state’s requirement, Nirmal Kumar said. Wind generation last week was only 40-60 MW, he added.

He said the country was facing its worst power shortage in a decade, which he attributed to a coal shortage. The state would urge the union government to frame a national policy to ensure adequate coal supply for power generation, he said.