TVK swaps new-age script for old playbook in bypoll battle

CHENNAI: TVK’s transition from a new-age political outfit built around its leader’s popularity to a conventional party became increasingly evident during the Madurantakam and Dharapuram bypolls, with the party adopting campaign methods that have long defined electoral politics in Tamil Nadu.

Both constituencies have substantial semi-urban and rural stretches. The change therefore went beyond the optics of Vijay driving a tractor or having tea at a roadside shop. It reflected the party’s attempt to translate the popularity of its leader into a political organisation capable of operating at the grassroots.

The shift was visible in the manner in which Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay had campaigned in the two constituencies. Unlike the largely centralised and high-tech campaign associated with the party’s emergence, Vijay had spent four days campaigning on the ground in the two constituencies, combining public meetings with hours-long roadshows and direct interaction with voters.

In Madurantakam, Vijay undertook a 45-km roadshow covering more than 30 villages. He stopped at a roadside tea shop, interacted with residents, drove a tractor through agricultural land and spoke to women working in the fields. In Dharapuram, he again took the roadshow route, covering around 40 km and making stops for public interaction and a temple visit.