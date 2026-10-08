Two housing board residents bring national & international sporting glory to Tamil Nadu, feted

CHENNAI: Two children from Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board (TNUHDB) tenements in Perumbakkam were honoured on Wednesday after they made it big at international and national sporting events. The two received a total cash incentive of Rs 35,000 from the TNUHDB.

V Dheekshika (12), a class 7 student, won the Achiever’s Cup at the International Junior Target Ball Championship held in Nepal. M Soundarya (21), who is pursuing a Bachelor of Physical Education, won a bronze medal at the recent All India Inter-University Thang-Ta Competition.

Dheekshika received a cash incentive of Rs 25,000, while Soundarya was awarded Rs 10,000. The awards were presented by TNUHDB chairman Ku Pa Krishnan at an event held on Wednesday.

Speaking to TNIE, Dheekshika said her father, K Venugopal, is a daily-wage labourer working at construction sites, while her mother is a tailor. “We moved to the Perumbakkam tenements in 2019 after we were evicted from Amma Nagar in Chindadripet. I have been learning silambam for the past few years. With the help of Sumaithangi Trust, an NGO, I was introduced to rugby and target ball games,” she said.