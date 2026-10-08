Two-tier security for EVMs used in Dharapuram by-poll

TIRUPPUR: Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) used in the by-poll to the Dharapuram (SC) Assembly constituency have been safely stored in the strong room at the counting centre, located at the LRG Government Arts College for Women in Tiruppur, with two-tier security, said District Election Officer and Collector Manish Narnaware.

On Wednesday morning, the EVMs and VVPAT machines used in the by-poll were kept in the strong room in the presence of candidates and their agents, and the room was sealed.

Manish Narnaware, in his statement, said, "Polling was held from 7 am to 6 pm on Tuesday at 320 polling stations in the Dharapuram constituency, recording an average voter turnout of 80.25%."

"After polling concluded, the EVMs and VVPAT units were transported to the counting centre in the presence of the contesting candidates, their representatives and the central observer appointed by ECI.

The machines were stored in the designated strong room following the security and storage protocols prescribed by the ECI. The strong room has been provided with two-tier security, including armed police personnel, and is being monitored round-the-clock through CCTV cameras," the DEO added.

"Three officials at the deputy collector level have been assigned daily monitoring duties at the district level, while separate monitoring officials have been appointed for the Assembly constituency. The monitoring arrangements will continue until October 9, the counting day," he added.