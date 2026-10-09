13 resorts closed in Anaikatti: Collector to Madras HC

The team has also issued final notices to 12 more resorts - Aara Jungle Resort, Blue Hills Club, Wild Woods Resort Anaikatti (renamed as Blue Hills Club), Brew's 43 Resto & Café, Elephant Country Farm Stay, Five Star Garden Restaurant, Sarva Farm House (now functioning as Farm Retreat), Sikara Farm Retreat (Farm Retreat), SR Happy Valley Farms, SR Jungle Resort, SR MD Cottage and Safari Farms Resort & Leisure - after finding plan deviations and as part of the process to close them.

Moreover, three more resorts, along with five individual residential houses and vacant sites, are functioning with approvals in the same Veerapandi village near Anaikatti.

The Collector also said that necessary action is being taken by the DTCP, rural development, revenue, forest and other departmental authorities in strict accordance with the directions issued by the court in its order dated September 18.

S Muralidharan, a petitioner in the case, said he had hoped that all the fencing should be removed to allow the free movement of wild elephants.