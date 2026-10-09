21,000 dengue cases, 10 deaths in Tamil Nadu in 2026

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu has reported 21,655 dengue cases and 10 deaths as of October 7. In Chennai, cases have gradually come down and stabilised. However, people should be extra cautious as the monsoon is about to begin.

As of now, 301 people in TN are being treated as in-patients for dengue, said Health Minister K G Arunraj on Thursday. He was speaking to the media after inspecting a special medical camp held at Kodambakkam zone.

Arunraj said an average of 1,000 fever camps are being conducted across the state every day. Two weeks ago, around 500 key areas were identified as disease hotspots across the state. It has now been reduced to 300.

The minister also called on people to cooperate with the government and keep their surroundings free of water stagnation. Anything that can collect rainwater, including flower pots, should be removed.

In the last two months, the Chennai corporation collected `7.50 lakh fine from defaulters for allowing the accumulation of rainwater on their premises and creating breeding sites for dengue-causing mosquitoes. This includes companies as well as houses.