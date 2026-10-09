‘Address the problem of homelessness holistically’

CHENNAI: Ahead of World Homeless Day on October 10, a consultation meeting organised by Madras School of Social Work (MSSW) and the Information and Resource Centre for the Deprived Urban Communities (IRCDUC) urged the state government to address homelessness beyond a shelter-based approach, with greater focus on an integrated, rights-based and rehabilitation-oriented framework.

The meeting, held on Wednesday, brought together representatives from the GCC, civil society organisations, mental-health practitioners, and community members.

The recommendations called for shelters to be treated as the start of a pathway to safety, stability, housing, livelihood and social protection, rather than the end of government intervention. The groups suggested a city-wide integrated database to track homelessness. They also sought transit and recovery shelters with medical, psychosocial, de-addiction, family reunification, and rehabilitation support.

At the state level, the Municipal Administration and Water Supply department was urged to introduce a comprehensive scheme covering homelessness across all urban local bodies, with dedicated funding for shelters and rehabilitation.