Ancient terracotta figurines, 7 districts found along Thenpennai near Panruti

CUDDALORE: Ancient terracotta animal figurines, a terracotta fragment depicting a child’s leg and seven circular discs, believed to date back to Sangam age, were found during a surface survey along the Thenpennai river near Panruti on Thursday.

The artefacts were found in Enathirimangalam, Akkadavalli, and Kandarakkottai villages during a survey conducted by research scholar C Immanuel of Arignar Anna Government Arts College, Villupuram, along with other students and archaeological enthusiast V Prathap.

One of the animal figurines, measuring 15 cm in length, appears to depict an animal in a kneeling position, with linear decorative patterns around its neck. All four legs are damaged. The head of another animal figurine, measuring about 4 cm, was also found.

Speculating on the discs that were found, Immanuel said, “Ancient people engaged in knowledge-based games during their leisure time. The discovery of these circular discs indicates that our ancestors also attached importance to recreation.”

Immanuel added that similar discs are used to play ‘Pandi’ in villages today. Immanuel noted that damaged terracotta sculptures and other remains had also been found during earlier surveys in the area.