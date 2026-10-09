Anna University special exam to help students with arrears get a shot at jobs

CHENNAI: To safeguard the career prospects of hundreds of final-year engineering students of its four constituent colleges in Chennai, Anna University has decided to organise an unprecedented, one-time special exam in late October to give them the opportunity to clear their pending arrears and reclaim their placement eligibility.

The special examination is aimed at ensuring that students who have otherwise met the eligibility criteria are not left out of campus placements solely because of arrears.

The four campus colleges of Anna University — ACTECH (Alagappa College of Technology), CEG (College of Engineering, Guindy), MIT (Madras Institute of Technology) and SAP (School of Architecture and Planning) — recorded an average placement rate of around 72% for the 2025-26 season that extends from June-September 2026. ACTECH recorded the lowest placement rate of 59%.

“This is just a one-time arrangement. We are not going to conduct such exams every year,” said registrar V Kumaresan. He further highlighted that they do not want to create an impression among students that they will be given this kind of opportunity every year to clear arrears.

University officials said the initiative was conceptualised after reviewing the placement performance of the campus colleges and identifying arrears as a major impediment for students seeking employment through campus recruitment. According to sources, worried over ACTECH’s poor performance, the varsity undertook a survey through Google form to identify the root cause of the problem.