ASI finds three inscriptions at Karivalamvanthanallur temple, begins estampage work for their digitisation

CHENNAI: The epigraphy division of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has begun documenting and recopying inscriptions at the Palvanatheswar Shiva temple in Tenkasi district’s Karivalamvanthanallur village.

According to ASI, the temple is an important site of historical, architectural, and epigraphical significance. The ongoing work is aimed at documenting inscriptions and preserving their contents as part of the ASI’s wider efforts to digitise inscriptional records under the Bharat Shared Repository of Inscriptions (BharatSHRI) project. The inscription copying work started on Wednesday and it will continue for the next 15 days.

“We got information about inscriptions in this temple and accordingly our team visited it. They will visit significant places in and around the temple and other parts in the district to identify and copy similar ancient inscriptions, which will subsequently be deciphered and digitised,” ASI Director (Epigraphy) K Munirathnam Reddy told TNIE.

The ASI team has so far identified three inscriptions at the temple that had not previously been documented. According to ASI officials, the inscriptions record details of donations made to the temple.