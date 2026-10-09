Building damaged, parents stop sending children to anganwadi in Tenkasi

TENKASI: Official apathy towards reconstructing the dilapidated anganwadi building in Vadakku Kidarakulam village has forced many parents to stop sending their children to the centre.
The makeshift centre currently functioning in an asbestos-roofed house lacks toilet and drinking water facilities.
The decades-old anganwadi building in the village, which was renovated at a cost of Rs 27,000 in 2011-12, fell into decay two years ago.
“When the anganwadi had a dedicated building, more than 40 children were attending it. Two years ago, the plaster on the roof began peeling off and the kitchen walls were badly damaged. Rainwater started leaking into the hall, prompting many parents not to send their children to the centre,” said M Cheramakani, a resident.
“Since the government is allocating only around Rs 500 as rent for a building, we raise the remaining amount and arranged a building on rent to run the anganwadi. After the house owner asked us to vacate it, we shifted the centre to another asbestos-roofed house where there is no toilet or drinking water facility. Around 20 children are attending the centre lacking basic amenities,” Cheramakani added. Another resident, L Boominathan, said repeated petitions submitted to the district collector, Tirunelveli MP, Alangulam MLA and Alangulam Panchayat Union chairperson seeking a new anganwadi building had yielded no result.
“Even the owner of the new rental house has asked the anganwadi staff to vacate it as he plans to store his paddy sacks there. No help for a new building arrived even after we passed a resolution at the Gram Sabha meeting and sent it to various authorities. The children at the rental house have to sleep near the LPG cylinder in the hall as the house lacks a kitchen. During the rainy season, the walls become wet and there is a risk of electrical leakage,” he added.
Residents also alleged that people from a particular community were hesitant to send their children to the centre as it was functioning in a house belonging to a person from another community. “Since there is no dedicated anganwadi building, the children have to be taken to other locations for vaccination,” the residents added.
Mariappan, Project Officer, Integrated Child Development Services, told TNIE that his department had instructed the Block Development Officer, Alangulam, to give priority to provide a new anganwadi building in Vadakku Kidarakulam. “We will shift the children to a temporary building where all basic amenities are available,” he assured.