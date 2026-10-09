Building damaged, parents stop sending children to anganwadi in Tenkasi

TENKASI: Official apathy towards reconstructing the dilapidated anganwadi building in Vadakku Kidarakulam village has forced many parents to stop sending their children to the centre.

The makeshift centre currently functioning in an asbestos-roofed house lacks toilet and drinking water facilities.

The decades-old anganwadi building in the village, which was renovated at a cost of Rs 27,000 in 2011-12, fell into decay two years ago.

“When the anganwadi had a dedicated building, more than 40 children were attending it. Two years ago, the plaster on the roof began peeling off and the kitchen walls were badly damaged. Rainwater started leaking into the hall, prompting many parents not to send their children to the centre,” said M Cheramakani, a resident.

“Since the government is allocating only around Rs 500 as rent for a building, we raise the remaining amount and arranged a building on rent to run the anganwadi. After the house owner asked us to vacate it, we shifted the centre to another asbestos-roofed house where there is no toilet or drinking water facility. Around 20 children are attending the centre lacking basic amenities,” Cheramakani added. Another resident, L Boominathan, said repeated petitions submitted to the district collector, Tirunelveli MP, Alangulam MLA and Alangulam Panchayat Union chairperson seeking a new anganwadi building had yielded no result.