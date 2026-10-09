CM Joseph Vijay rolls out ‘Dream Olympics’, felicitates Asian Games winners

CHENNAI: With an aim to help athletes from Tamil Nadu win medals in Olympics, Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay launched ‘Dream Olympics’ initiative on Thursday. As part of the initiative, medallists of Asian Games, Para Asian Games, Commonwealth Games and Para Commonwealth Games will get a total of Rs 50 lakh per year for training in addition to Rs 1 lakh monthly stipend.

Vijay launched the initiative at an event organised by Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT) to felicitate participants and winners of 20th Asian Games and 46th Chess Olympiad.

A total of Rs 8.25 crore as incentive award was presented to 18 sportspersons from the state who won medals at the Asian Games held in Japan and the 46th Chess Olympiad.

A total of `18 lakh as incentive was presented to 12 women players of the Tamil Nadu team who emerged victorious in the National Sub-Junior Women’s Basketball Championship.

Further, `7 lakh each has been given as special financial assistance to the sportspersons who participated in the Para Asian Games.