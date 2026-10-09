DMK ditches consultants, banks on cadre in bypolls

CHENNAI: After a decade of relying on professional political strategists and campaign consultants, the DMK appears to have returned to its organisational roots for bye-elections in Madurantakam (SC) and Dharapuram (SC) constituencies, putting the party machinery and its grassroots network at the centre of its campaign strategy.

After the 2014 Lok Sabha election, political parties in Tamil Nadu increasingly turned to professional election strategists. The DMK brought in Sunil Kanugolu for the 2016 Assembly election and later Prashant Kishor for the 2021 Assembly election.

For the 2024 Lok Sabha election, the party worked with its own strategy outfit, PEN, while for the 2026 Assembly election, it employed a combination of IPAC, political consultant Robbin Sharma and PEN for different aspects of its electoral campaign. However, for the two bypolls, the party relied substantially on its own organisational machinery, with booth-level polling data being used to identify electoral trends, voter preferences and areas requiring greater attention.

According to sources in the party, youth wing leaders and cadre were tasked with booth-level planning, analysing polling data and undertaking door-to-door campaigns. “With the 2026 poll data, we went to every street in every village. Apart from the traditional voters, we also spoke to youngsters to get a sense of their expectations and tried to get their support as well,” a youth wing functionary, who went for the campaign, told TNIE. Political analyst Arun Kumar said the move could be one of DMK’s biggest strengths, given the depth of its organisational network.