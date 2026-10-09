Tamil Nadu

Gem Veeramani case: YouTuber Varaaki petitions governor, seeks ED probe into financial deal

The petition adds it does not intended to interfere with the SIT probe into the Pocso case.
YouTuber Varaaki has submitted a petition to Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar seeking a probe by the ED and other central agencies into the financial angle of the GEM Granites Veeramani
YouTuber Varaaki has submitted a petition to Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar seeking a probe by the ED and other central agencies into the financial angle of the GEM Granites Veeramani Photo / X@Crime_Selvaraj
Express News Service
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CHENNAI: YouTuber Varaaki has submitted a petition to Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar seeking a probe by the ED and other central agencies into the financial angle of the GEM Granites Veeramani Pocso case.

The petition points to property transactions involving an aggregate value of Rs 147.87 crore and alleges Rs 40 crore was paid as illegal gratification in connection with protection for the accused and closure of the case.

It seeks examination of the source and movement of the funds, including bank accounts, beneficiaries, entities involved and any possible domestic or international money trail.

The petition adds it does not intended to interfere with the SIT probe into the Pocso case.

Governor Rajendra Arlekar
YouTuber Varaaki
Veeramani Sexual Abuse Case

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