Gem Veeramani case: YouTuber Varaaki petitions governor, seeks ED probe into financial deal

CHENNAI: YouTuber Varaaki has submitted a petition to Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar seeking a probe by the ED and other central agencies into the financial angle of the GEM Granites Veeramani Pocso case.

The petition points to property transactions involving an aggregate value of Rs 147.87 crore and alleges Rs 40 crore was paid as illegal gratification in connection with protection for the accused and closure of the case.

It seeks examination of the source and movement of the funds, including bank accounts, beneficiaries, entities involved and any possible domestic or international money trail.

The petition adds it does not intended to interfere with the SIT probe into the Pocso case.