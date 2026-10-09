Hindi name board removed at Thanjavur railway station

THANJAVUR: The railway administration on Thursday removed the name boards of Thanjavur Junction from the newly built arrival building following objections to the prominent placement of the Hindi board.

As part of the station’s redevelopment under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, three ‘Thanjavur Junction’ boards in Tamil, Hindi and English were installed on Wednesday.

While the Tamil and English boards were placed on either side of the building, the Hindi board was installed on the portico, making it more prominent.

Activists led by World Confederation of Tamils vice-president Ayyanpuram C Murugesan staged a protest on Wednesday night. The DMK and Left parties also announced protests for Thursday morning.

Meanwhile, the railway administration dismantled all three boards on Thursday morning. DMK cadre, including Thanjavur MP S Murasoli and Tiruvaiyaru MLA D Chandrasekaran, dispersed after the removal.

An official said the standard sequence is the regional language, Hindi and English.