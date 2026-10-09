Human faeces found in govt school water tank in Dindigul, case filed

DINDIGUL: A case was booked against unidentified persons on Thursday for endangering lives after human faeces were found dumped inside a water tank used by students at a government school near Palani in Dindigul.

According to sources, staff and teachers noticed the excreta in the tank after the school was reopened on Monday following a two-week quarterly exam holiday. The tank was cleaned immediately but the issue was not escalated to the school department officials.

The incident, which occurred at Ullamanur Government School in Keeranur, came to public attention on Wednesday after students’ parents, who got wind of the incident, confronted the school authorities. As many as 150 children study in the school, and the water from the tank is believed to be used for drinking and other purposes.

According to sources, a few school staff attempted to open the water tap of the tank located on the ground floor of the facility on Monday morning. However, as no water was flowing from the tap, they opened the lid of the tank and were shocked to find the faeces.

On Wednesday, parents confronted the teachers and the school headmaster for allegedly attempting to conceal the matter. Subsequently, Keeranur police were alerted and Dindigul superintendent of police S Jeyakumar arrived at the spot and pacified the parents on Wednesday night.