Human faeces found in govt school water tank in Dindigul, case filed

DINDIGUL: A case was booked against unidentified persons on Thursday for endangering lives after human faeces were found dumped inside a water tank used by students at a government school near Palani in Dindigul.
According to sources, staff and teachers noticed the excreta in the tank after the school was reopened on Monday following a two-week quarterly exam holiday. The tank was cleaned immediately but the issue was not escalated to the school department officials.
The incident, which occurred at Ullamanur Government School in Keeranur, came to public attention on Wednesday after students’ parents, who got wind of the incident, confronted the school authorities. As many as 150 children study in the school, and the water from the tank is believed to be used for drinking and other purposes.
According to sources, a few school staff attempted to open the water tap of the tank located on the ground floor of the facility on Monday morning. However, as no water was flowing from the tap, they opened the lid of the tank and were shocked to find the faeces.
On Wednesday, parents confronted the teachers and the school headmaster for allegedly attempting to conceal the matter. Subsequently, Keeranur police were alerted and Dindigul superintendent of police S Jeyakumar arrived at the spot and pacified the parents on Wednesday night.
Meanwhile, the school education department has launched an inquiry into the incident. Dindigul chief education officer K Selvakumar told TNIE that the district education officer has ordered a departmental inquiry, and appropriate action will be taken based on the inquiry report. “We are puzzled as to why the headmaster didn’t inform the department,” he said.
Speaking to TNIE, a police officer from Dindigul said, “We couldn’t get the sample as the tank had already been cleaned. However, since it is a sensitive matter, we are checking the CCTV footage around the facility. Based on a complaint from the school headmaster, a case has been registered under BNS Section 272 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), 279 (fouling water of public spring or reservoir), and 123 (causing hurt by means of poison, etc., with intent to commit an offence). We will interrogate the teachers and staff.”
It may be recalled that human faeces were found in a water tank at a government school in Ayyalur, Dindigul, on August 3. A school staff, who noticed a foul smell emanating from the water tap, found the faeces upon inspecting the tank on the terrace. Though inquiries were conducted, no arrests have been recorded so far.