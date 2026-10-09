'If you pay pending taxes before Oct 31, 5 per cent up to 5K will be rebated'

DHARMAPURI: The Dharmapuri municipality has urged the residents and businesses in the 31 wards to pay up their pending taxes worth Rs 24 crores in total before October 31st.

As per data from the Dharmapuri Municipality, "The Municipality is owed Rs 24.74 crores in back taxes, as residents have failed to make payments. These taxes include property tax of Rs 7.66 crores, water tax of Rs 4.40 crores, UGD tax worth Rs 2.24 crores, pending municipality-owned shop rent of Rs 8.16 crores, solid waste management tax of Rs 10.05 crores, industrial tax of Rs 50 lakhs, and other tax worth Rs 28 lakhs."

Speaking to TNIE, a municipal official said, "Taxes help the municipality to undertake more development work, improve drainage, maintain storm drains, regulate water supply and also improve administration efficiency. So we urge people to pay pending taxes. Over the past few months, we have been involved in a door-to-door campaign urging people to pay pending taxes and every official in the municipality is involved in tax collection. Further, we have also been involved in an auto-loudspeaker campaign to urge people to pay up."

The municipality had also announced that over 5% of the taxes would be returned to the payee up to Rs 5,000, if they make the payment before October 31st. Further, officials warned that in the upcoming month, people defaulting on taxes will have their UGD lines and water supply cut.