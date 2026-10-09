MSMEs in Tamil Nadu fear impact of RBI rate hike

CHENNAI/COIMBATORE/MADURAI/TIRUCHY: Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in Tamil Nadu have expressed concern over the RBI’s 25-basis-point increase in the repo rate to 5.50%, saying higher borrowing costs could affect their cash flow, investment and export competitiveness.

Tamil Nadu All Entrepreneurs Federation state general secretary M Jayabal said higher industrial loan rates could hurt the ability of manufacturers to compete with China and the US in global markets.

The Federation of Coimbatore Industrial Associations (FOCIA) coordinator S Surulivel said industrial loans were already attracting interest of around 10%, and any further increase could slow growth.

Tamil Nadu Small and Tiny Industries Association has urged Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to ensure that the repo rate hike does not result in higher interest rates for MSME loans. In a letter to the minister, TANSTIA said micro and small industries were already under financial pressure due to rising raw material, and other operating costs.

It sought stable and affordable interest rates for MSME loans and a special support scheme to deal with the rise in raw material costs linked to the West Asia crisis.