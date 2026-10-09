No public transport, tribal students from Krishnagiri trek 16 km to study in school

KRISHNAGIRI: The lack of road facilities has forced over seven students from T Palayur, a tribal village in Bettamugilalam panchayat of Kelamangalam block, to cover 16 km every day to reach the government higher secondary school in Unichetti.

M Sivakumar, a Class 11 student from T Palayur village told TNIE, "We must travel more than eight kilometres from our village to the school in Unichetti. For students from T Palayur and Tholuvabetta, we must go to Unichetti GHSS after completing upper primary school. We only have a panchayat union primary school in T Palayur and a panchayat union middle school in Tholuvabetta. For Class 10 to 12, we are going to Unichetti."

"Due to improper roads and lack of transportation facility, we have to travel in a load vehicle from our village, which carries people from our village and Tholluvabetta to flower nurseries in and around Denkanikottai. When the load vehicle is not driven by a local from our village, we have to pay Rs 50 per trip. When vehicle is not available, we have to trek eight kilometres, a journey that takes about 2.5 hours. As a result, we are unable to reach school on time for special classes conducted for Class 10 and 12 students."