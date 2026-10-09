No public transport, tribal students from Krishnagiri trek 16 km to study in school

KRISHNAGIRI: The lack of road facilities has forced over seven students from T Palayur, a tribal village in Bettamugilalam panchayat of Kelamangalam block, to cover 16 km every day to reach the government higher secondary school in Unichetti.
M Sivakumar, a Class 11 student from T Palayur village told TNIE, "We must travel more than eight kilometres from our village to the school in Unichetti. For students from T Palayur and Tholuvabetta, we must go to Unichetti GHSS after completing upper primary school. We only have a panchayat union primary school in T Palayur and a panchayat union middle school in Tholuvabetta. For Class 10 to 12, we are going to Unichetti."
"Due to improper roads and lack of transportation facility, we have to travel in a load vehicle from our village, which carries people from our village and Tholluvabetta to flower nurseries in and around Denkanikottai. When the load vehicle is not driven by a local from our village, we have to pay Rs 50 per trip. When vehicle is not available, we have to trek eight kilometres, a journey that takes about 2.5 hours. As a result, we are unable to reach school on time for special classes conducted for Class 10 and 12 students."
Seconding him, C Nagalakshmi, a Class 11 student, said, "Due to lack of transport facility, our parents are reluctant to send us to school fearing for of our safety. Our village is located in a forest region and while traveling to school, we have also witnessed the movement of elephants. This has left our parents worried, and they are not allowing us to stay in hostel and go to school in Denkanikottai. During rainy season, it will take more time to walk to reach the school."
When TNIE contacted Unichetti GHSS assistant headmaster Rajkumar, he said, "Students from T Palayur and Tholuvabetta are coming to school on time around 9.30 am. Only students attending special classes are late.”
“We need to check the students’ dropout list. Most of the time, students are coming in load vehicles. When the load vehicle is unavailable, they will be absent," he added.
TNIE found that over six students who studied Class 9 in GHSS from T Palayur were irregular and had dropped out last year.
Krishnagiri Chief Education Officer R Madan Kumar told TNIE he would check the issue and make an effort to resolve it through CSR activities.
Krishnagiri Collector C Dinesh Kumar told TNIE, “We are planning to arrange transportation facility through CSR activities and are in talks with a few companies. A road to Tholuvabetta from Melur, at the cost of Rs 1.38 crore was sanctioned and road work is under process.