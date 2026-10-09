Private certifiers can now okay building plans, order issued

CHENNAI: The state government has issued a Government Order permitting third-party certifiers to grant plan approvals for residential, commercial and industrial buildings. The move aims to simplify the approval process and reduce the need for applicants to visit local body offices.

As per the G.O. issued by the Housing and Urban Development Department on October 7, the system will cover residential buildings with an FSI area of up to 8,070 sq ft (750 sq m), commercial buildings up to 3,230 sq ft (300 sq m), and industrial buildings up to 26,900 sq ft (2,500 sq m) in Sidco, Sipcot, Elcot, and approved industrial layouts.

Under the system, registered architects or grade-I registered engineers on the Tamil Nadu Single Window Portal will act as third-party certifiers. They will conduct site inspections, verify documents, ensure compliance with regulations and issue electronic certificates.

Separately, the government has enhanced the powers of local bodies to approve residential and commercial buildings through a GMO. issued on October 8.

For corporations and municipalities, the residential building plan approval limit has been increased from 10,000 sq ft to 16,140 sq ft (1,500 sq m). Similarly, for town panchayats and village panchayats, it has been raised to 12,912 sq ft (1,200 sq m).

For commercial buildings, the plan approval limit for all local bodies has been raised from 2,000 sq ft to 5,380 sq ft (500 sqm), benefiting small traders and businesses.