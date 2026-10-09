Puducherry bypoll | AINRC's Ashok Anand wins Thattanchavady by 8,482 votes

PUDUCHERRY: In the Thattanchavady bye election in Puducherry, Ashok Anand of All India N R Congress of the ruling NDA has won by 8,482 votes over his nearest rival E Vinayagam of Congress.

Ashok Anand polled 13,358 votes against Vinayagam’s 4,876. DMK candidate K Sethuselvam came third with 2,664 votes.

The constituency recorded a turnout of 80.81 per cent, with 21,756 of its 26,921 voters exercising their franchise. The electorate comprised 12,575 men, 14,341 women and five transgender voters, of whom 10,056 men, 11,695 women and all five transgender voters cast their ballots. The turnout was 6.39 percentage points lower than the 87.2 per cent recorded in the 2026 Assembly election

The bypoll was necessitated after Chief Minister N Rangasamy, who had won from both Thattanchavady and Mangalam in the April Assembly election, resigned the Thattanchavady seat.